Thousands without power as Henri comes ashore on Westerly, Rhode Island

By Matt Reed

WESTERLY, Rhode Island (WCVB) — The lingering impacts of Henri are still being felt Monday for thousands of people in Rhode Island.

The powerful storm made a direct hit on the state as it made landfall in Westerly, knocking out power for thousands. National Grid said Monday that more than 42,000 customers in the state have no power.

Whipping winds brought down trees and power lines, and the heavy rain flooded streets.

Homes and businesses were spared from the storm surge because the eye of the storm passed through during low tide.

Business owners here know that could’ve been a lot different.

“Everybody on this strip did something, always would rather work on the front end then do the cleanup on the back end, all and all I think is we got away pretty clean from what looked to be a big storm coming at Rhode Island,” said Jeffrey Fleming, of Rhode Island Pizza Co.

Officials in Westerly are opening a cooling and charging center at the senior center for those without power.

