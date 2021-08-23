Man allegedly attempts to light Queens church on fire

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to light a Queens church on fire.

It happened on Saturday at St. Gerard Majella on 91st Avenue in Hollis.

The Diocese of Brooklyn released surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows a man throwing what appears to be a scarf in the church vestibule.

Then, he is seen lighting something on fire that is thrown inside.

Father Josephjude Gannon, the pastor of St. Gerard Majella, confronted the man and he eventually walked off.

“This is sad and very scary, but it could have been worse, thankfully no one was hurt and nothing was damaged. Clearly, this person has issues, whatever they are I don’t know, but I hope he gets help. I will pray for him,” Father Gannon said.

