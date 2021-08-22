Parents against masking students encourage people to attend Aug. 23rd meeting

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile County Public School students — just wrapped up their first full week of school with masks.

The mask mandate — made at a last minute special meeting — with parents on the other side of the issue leaving frustrated after not being able to be heard. This Monday they hope to get that opportunity and are encouraging others to join in.

While Mike Wilson says he doesn’t want to offend anyone who masks up, he believes it should be a choice and parents should have a say.

“If you feel like the masks works, then wear your mask and it protects you from me. And that’s the way I see the mask mandate. I think kids, parents, grown people should be abe to make their own decision about their health and safety — and we did not get that opportunity to choose for our kids,” said Wilson.

He’s not alone. Dr. Michael Bucknell is also a parent of two Mobile County students. Bucknell says he’s seen evidence of masks causing students to have headaches, dizziness, and anxiety issues.

“And they want to make it seem like the science is just one-sided — and it’s not. Plain and simple — it’s not,” said Dr. Bucknell.

At the August 6th special meeting — some of Mobile’s top doctors not only gave testimony that masks work — but urged the board to mandate them. Those against the masks say they should have had an opportunity to present their findings.

“We can’t win the war and arguing back and forth because every study they show for masks — I can show one against. For no risks with mask… I can show risks. It goes back and forth. But what it really comes down to is each parent should have a choice to make the decision — the educated decision for themselves,” said Dr. Bucknell.

While they’ve consulted legal counsel — they ultimately want their voices to be heard and believe there’s power in numbers.

“I encourage anybody that sees this to come to the school board. We’re not jumping up and down and pitching a fit and screaming and hollering. We just want our voice to be heard. We want our side of the story to be told… And a decision made that respects both sides of that decision,” said Wilson. “I think the parking lot is going to have thousands of people in it… I hope it is so full that they have to look out there and say wait a minute we need to address this part of the issue – we need to listen to what these people are saying.”

While special board meetings are open to the public — public comments are not allowed. The process to speak at a regular board meeting requires exhausting a lot of avenues, including meeting with Superintendent Threadgill. Even then — speakers are only given three minutes in front of the board.

