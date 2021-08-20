State leaders, organizations urge preparedness for Henri

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — With an impact from Henri looking more and more likely, state leaders and other organizations urged people in Connecticut to prepare.

Tropical Storm Henri, according to Friday morning’s forecast, looked to glide over southern New England as a category 1 hurricane Sunday into Monday.

The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said it has been working with its partners to monitor and prepare for Henri.

It warned people to prepare and review their own emergency plans. It listed the website ready.gov as a helpful resource.

In addition to the usual emergency supplies, ready.gov recommended masks, non-prescription medications, pet food, checks, important family documents, and more.

The American Red Cross also has a hurricane checklist that includes what people should do beforehand, recommended supplies to get, and what to do after the storm.

