Nurse who almost died of COVID-19 wishes people would take virus more seriously

By STEPHEN BOROWY

RACHEL MCCRARY, JAMES PAXSON (WNEM) — The state of Michigan marked a grim coronavirus milestone as more than 20,000 Michiganders have succumbed to the virus.

A nurse and new mother who almost lost her life and her daughter’s life to COVID-19 hopes to see more people take the virus seriously.

Bridget Klingenberg knows all too well how important it is to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

“I’m not really shocked by it. Which is what makes it more sad,” Klingenberg said.

Klingenberg works as an ICU nurse at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.

Earlier this year, her life and the life of her unborn baby were in jeopardy due to COVID-19.

“Whirlwind of emotions. Honestly, I was terrified because I had taken care of so many Covid patients. I knew what could happen. And what could ultimately happen to me or my baby girl or leave eric without us. Lots of thoughts were going through my head,” Klingenberg said.

Fears raced through the expecting mother’s head. She was just six months pregnant. If her situation didn’t improve there were talks of putting her in a coma and giving a ventilator or even having her baby early.

“My lungs started to collapse so they had to put me on BiPAP which is like a big mask that helps force air into your lungs. To pop open my lung,” Klingenberg said.

Luckily the situation got better, and she beat COVID-19. She was able to deliver her daughter at full term months later.

Adelaide is now three months old and thriving. While filled with gratitude for her own family, knowing that COVID-19 has taken so many lives and even endangered her own, it’s hard to take it.

“It just hurts my heart. Because I know us nurses were trying so hard,” Klingenberg said.

Klingenberg hopes this 20,000-death toll mark will wake people up and make them take COVID-19 more seriously.

“If we don’t have the support of the public behind us there’s only so much, we can do really. So, it’s very disheartening as a healthcare worker,” Klingenberg said.

