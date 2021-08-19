Thousands of designer items confiscated in federal search warrant at Atlanta discount mall

CNN - Regional

By JASMINA ALSTON

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Homeland Security Investigations, along with several other agencies, executed a federal search warrant at an Atlanta discount mall on Wednesday.

Agents pulled thousands of designer items, including Gucci bags and Chanel wallets, from inside Westgate Discount Mall on Campbellton Road.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations’ Atlanta office didn’t release many details on their investigation, an operation that Governor Brian Kemp also briefly appeared at.

“At this time details are limited, but as we process this location and continue the operation we can provide more information,” Lindsay Williams, with HSI-Atlanta public affairs, said.

Sources told CBS46’s Jasmina Alston many of the items were counterfeit.

Graham Wetzbarger, CEO of Luxury Appraisals and Authentication, said the illegal sale of fake items is a bigger problem than most know.

“Selling counterfeit goods is illegal and some people look at a fake handbag as a victimless crime, but it really isn’t,” he said. “The same people that smuggle these goods into the country, are also smuggling other things, which is drugs, weapons and even people.”

