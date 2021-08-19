Accused of violent crimes against women, former massage therapist will soon leave jail

CNN - Regional

By JEREMY FINLEY

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — While facing charges including rape, sexual assault and kidnapping in connection to 19 women, former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri will soon leave jail and be able to walk freely around Davidson County.

While Mentouri is currently quarantined within the Davidson County jail from COVID exposure, his attorney, Chase Rudd, told a judge Wednesday that $50,000 had been secured to make bond.

Rudd declined to speak with News4 Investigates after the hearing to explain where the money originated from.

Assistant district attorney Sarah Butler requested that Mentouri be held on home confinement, stating that after his was initially released after his first arrest, he then lured another woman to his home and assaulted her.

“We have a lot of concerns about this defendant in general,” Butler said.

Rudd told the judge he opposed the motion, stating that Mentouri needed to be able to meet with his legal team at their offices.

The judge ultimately ruled against home confinement, instead requiring that Mentouri be outfitted with an ankle monitor and be required to ask permission to leave Davidson County.

Butler is also requesting that Mentouri’s electronics be monitored by software designed to block certain social media and websites.

Rudd requested more time to look into the company that provides the services, and the judge agreed to revisit the request on September 1.

Payton Parker, the first woman to come to News4 Investigates with complaints that he sexually assaulted her during a job interview, said its crushing to realize he will soon be released from jail.

“I’m shaking thinking him being anywhere but a prison,” Parker said. “If he’s not being monitored 24/7 by an actual guard, I’m afraid that he’s going to continue what he has always done,” Parker said.

You can watch our News4 Investigates documentary, “They Would Not Be Silenced,” explaining how Mentouri was able to keep practicing despite complaints from women and police reports filed against him.

