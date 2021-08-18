School crossing guard Abril Anguiano is also an undefeated professional MMA fighter

CNN - Regional

By Nicole Nielsen

Click here for updates on this story

ROWLETT, TX (KTVT) — Every morning, like clockwork, you’ll find Abril Anguiano on the corner of Dexham and Covington in Rowlett.

She’s holding a whistle, and a big red stop sign.

“It’s pretty cool seeing [my school] 15 years later, coming back to my old stomping grounds,” Anguiano said.

She’s a crossing guard for Dorsey Elementary School, where she was once a student.

“Working with kids is fun!” she said.

But since those days, a lot has changed.

By day, she’s a crossing guard. And by night, she’s a professional MMA fighter.

“The first day I walked into the gym I knew, this is what I was going to be the best at,” Anguiano said.

At 22 years old, she’s been professionally fighting since 2019.

“I am currently undefeated, 3 and 0, with two knockouts,” she said.

Her next fight takes place September 10 in Miami.

She says it’s something she feels born to do.

Sort of like her passion to give back to her community, while offering inspiration to the kids she meets along the way.

“To come back, at 22 years old and be all I’ve ever dreamed about. It’s reminiscent. I would love for one of these kids to come to the gym one day, and see if they like it. I want to make sure they know they can do whatever they want.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.