Crews rescue stranded drivers, search submerged vehicles on highway

By Hannah Mackenzie

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Rescue crews were searching Tuesday afternoon for someone who got out of a submerged vehicle on Smokey Park Highway in Candler.

While the search was underway, the man walked up to onlookers.

Asheville Fire Department crews reported flooding and numerous stranded motorists in the 800 block of Smokey Park Highway after Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across Western North Carolina.

“Everybody was going through there, and it’s my luck that I stopped,” Andrew Nesbitt said. “It happened so fast. Next thing I know. it was coming through the floor boards.”

Another driver, who also drove into flood waters on Smokey Park Highway, was able to get out of his vehicle and swim to safety.

“It’s crazy; it was scary,” Jose Landaverde said. “If I didn’t swim, maybe I [would have] died inside.”

