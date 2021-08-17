Teen sentenced to probation in sister’s death in Michigan

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Borowy

GRATIOT COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A teen from Gratiot County who pleaded guilty to killing his sister has been sentenced to probation.

Corbin James Redman was sentenced on Aug. 16 in the Gratiot County Circuit Court by Judge Shannon Schlegel. He pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm causing a death.

Redman will be supervised by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services during his probation. If he commits a felony or an offense punishable by more than one year in prison, he will be sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections, according to the Gratiot County Prosecutor’s Office.

Under the conditions of the probation, Redman is on a curfew for the next three months, must be compliant with case planning, complete psychological evaluation when requested by the state health department, complete educational assessment, can’t violate criminal law, can’t leave the state without permission from the court, and can’t own a weapon or firearm or live in a home with a weapon or firearm.

On his 19th birthday, Redman will have a review hearing to determine if his probation will continue. If it does, the court will revisit his probation status on his 21st birthday.

After a previous hearing, the court decided Redman would be sentenced as a juvenile in adult court.

The death of Redman’s 11-year-old sister, Addison Redman, was ruled as a homicide after she was shot in the head with a 20-gauge shotgun at her home in Arcada Township in 2019, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. Corbin Redman was 15-years-old at the time of the incident.

