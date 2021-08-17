Parent accused of assaulting teacher banned from campus

CNN - Regional

By CBS13 Staff

SUTTER CREEK, CA (KOVR) — A father accused of attacking an Amador County teacher over school masks has been banned from campus, according to EdSource. The fight broke out last Wednesday on the first day of school at Sutter Creek Elementary. During student pick-up after school, the father of a student reportedly confronted staff about their child having to wear a mask.

The father then verbally assaulted the principal, and when a male teacher reportedly stepped in, a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries to the teacher. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released later that day.

Police are still investigating the incident.

