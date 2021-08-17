Man’s message to property owners near future Asheville shelter: ‘Get out now’

CNN - Regional

By Kimberly King

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Asheville moves forward with plans to open a permanent homeless shelter at the Ramada Inn, one downtown homeowner says he feels he must warn area property owners of problems to come.

“Sell your property,” said Terry Simmons. “Get out now.”

Simmons said he’s owned a rental home on Carter Street that sits behind AHOPE, a day center for the homeless run by Homeward Bound. He said he’s had issues with garbage, break-ins, and hundreds of used needles left on his property for years.

“When I hear Miss Ball come on your newscasts and say that lighting and fencing and security and all that stuff’s gonna work,” said Simmons. “It’s not working here.”

Simmons said he’d followed the advice as a deterrent but claims it’s done nothing to keep trespassers from staying out of his lot.

Last week, Asheville’s Assistant City Manager Cathy Ball said the city would implement similar security measures at the Ramada Inn, which the city plans to make a permanent shelter.

Simmons claims he’s also seen people on the AHOPE property using drugs, vandalizing his property, and throwing things at the house.

“Obviously, there are people who are homeless out there who deserve some help,” said Simmons.

However, Simmons said he feels that city leaders show no sincere interest in implementing safeguards for property owners near homeless sites or previous encampments.

A city spokeswoman confirmed the city began using the Ramada Inn to shelter the homeless at the end of April.

Joe Rayfield, who manages the River Ridge commercial retail property near the Ramada Inn, said tenants had reported increasing problems like used needles, people sleeping outside stores and going through garbage bins, leaving trash for tenants to clean up.

“It’s a huge safety concern,” said Rayfield. “It’s happening now to our tenants. They’re experiencing a lot of problems.”

Simmons showed News 13 emails he’s written to Homeward Bound, as well as the city and Mayor Esther Manheimer. He believes Manheimer, as the city’s top governing official, isn’t taking Asheville property owners’ viewpoints seriously enough or showing sincere interest to act.

“Nothing ever happens,” said Simmons. “It just continues to get worse.”

Manheimer declined a request for an interview but said she and staff have been very responsive when Simmons has contacted them.

