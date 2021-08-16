PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs for parts of Bay Area due to dry, windy conditions
By KGO Staff
Click here for updates on this story
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Dixie Fire is still raging in Northern California, burning over 570,000 acres.
There’s concern the weather is going to take another turn in the coming days and PG&E says it may be forced to cut power in the area.
It’s identified Tuesday night into Wednesday as a potential slot for a Public Safety Power Shutoff, affecting approximately 39,000 customers across 16 counties.
In the Bay Area, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties could be impacted by the PSPS.
Here’s the complete list of counties affected:
Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers
Glenn County: 17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers
Humboldt County: 643 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers
Lake County: 2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers
Lassen County: 65 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers
Mendocino County: 239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers
Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas County: 778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers
Shasta County: 14,027 customers, 1,239 Medical Baseline customers
Sierra County: 1,035 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers
Solano County: 71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma County: 106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer
Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers
Trinity County: 426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments