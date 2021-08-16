Move Right Law in place for drivers in South Carolina

CNN - Regional

By Zach Prelutsky

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WHNS) — A new law has a clear message to drivers in South Carolina, stay out of the left lane of highways unless you are passing another car.

“I think it’s a good law,” said Stephen Zehr of Lyman.

The Move Right Law went into place in the Palmetto State on Sunday, also known as the ‘slowpoke’ law.

Under the law, you could face a fine of up to $25 for going too slow in the left lane.

We spoke with drivers in the Upstate to get their thoughts.

“I was very excited because I think it will combat a lot of road rage,” says Sara Moore from Greenville. “Just people trying to get to work, trying to get to where they’re going and all the slow people on the left, get them over.

“I’ve seen an awful lot of slow poke drivers,” said Zehr.

As part of the law, SCDOT is also putting signs along Interstates telling slower traffic to move right.

Eddie drives with his son from Asheville to Greenville three nights a week for baseball, and says traffic in the left lane can be frustrating during the trip.

“There’s always people on the left hand side and then somebody else is on the right hand side and they don’t let you pass,” he said.

There are some exceptions to the law that we found, saying you can be in the left lane if no other car is directly behind you, when traffic is backed up in the right lanes, or when weather conditions make it safer to drive in the left lane, among others.

“That’s also for reasons like ambulance, firetrucks, stuff like that. And some people just don’t realize that going in the left lane means you’ll have to go a little bit faster,” said Hannah Shelley of Greenville.

For the first 90 days, until Nov. 13, only warning tickets will be issued if drivers are going too slow in the left lane.

Violating this new law will also not go on your driving or criminal record and will not be reported to your insurance company.

Law enforcement will also not be able to search your car if you get pulled over only for violating this new law.

