Marlar Fire: Wildfire in Fresno County prompts some evacuations

By KFSN Staff

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) — A wildfire burning in eastern Fresno County prompted evacuations as firefighters continue to battle the flames.

The Marlar Fire sparked Sunday afternoon in the Squaw Valley area. So far, the fire has scorched 37 acres and is 37% contained.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents on Silver Lane and Marlar Lane.

No structures have been damaged. It’s unclear when firefighters will have wildfire contained.

CAL FIRE is leading the firefight with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials on the scene said one firefighter was hurt after a slip and fall. The person was treated and released from the hospital.

