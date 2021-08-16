Man, girl killed in double homicide outside Valley Station

CNN - Regional

By WLKY Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man and young girl were shot and killed in a southwest Louisville shooting Sunday evening, according to LMPD.

LMPD third division Major Micah Scheu said the deadly shooting happened on Lyons Avenue in the Medora neighborhood, near Dixie Highway, around 5:20 p.m.

Mitchell told WLKY the man and girl were both pronounced dead on the scene. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Cries and screams filled the air as neighbors looked with worried faces at the scene, wondering what could have led to such a fatal shooting on their street.

“I got home to this, the little girl,” said neighbor Andrew Johnson. “She would always come over, she would always play in our yard. She’d ride up and down the street. So, it’s really, really sad.”

“Nothing, nothing ever happens in this area. Nothing…very, very, very, very peaceful,” said Johnson.

That seems to be a sentence said more and more in neighborhoods all over Louisville as violence continues to spread, now hitting areas that are even surprising Louisville Metro police officers.

As they work to find a motive, officers are already calling this a tragedy, and they say if people want to put an end to this already alarming trend, they’re going to need those who know something to say something.

“None of us want to have to go through this obviously,” said Major Scheu. “We need to have more. More people calling us and cooperating with us and reaching out and collectively working with the police would be beneficial to everybody.”

There are no suspects in the murder, but the investigation is ongoing.

This shooting makes the 18th juvenile killed in 2021.

