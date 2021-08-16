County in North Carolina begins offering third COVID-19 vaccine

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Patrick

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — On Monday, Wake County will begin offering a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to certain groups.

The booster shot is available to people with weakened immune systems who have already received two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Those eligible include:

Cancer patients undergoing active treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood and organ transplant recipients taking medicine to suppress their immune systems Stem cell transplant recipients who are less than two years out from their transplant and taking medicine to suppress their immune systems Anyone with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency Anyone with advanced or an untreated HIV infection Anyone receiving high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response

Patients won’t be required to prove they are immunocompromised, but they will be asked to sign a digital form acknowledging their condition. The CDC does not currently recommend third vaccines for the general population.

The vaccines will be offered with or without appointment at Wake County’s six vaccine sites, including the Wake County Human Services Center and the Wake County Public Health Center. See all locations and times here.

The vaccine is free, and no proof of insurance is required.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to everyone 12 and older. You don’t have to be a Wake County resident to receive a vaccine in Wake County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.