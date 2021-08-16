Back to school after year online, students speak on first week in Las Vegas

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A few Clark County School District students shared what their first week back for in-person learning was like after some parents expressed frustration over masks.

Alexa Walsh started her freshman year at Liberty High School. Walsh was virtually learning last year and reported a positive first week back.

“You wear shoes to school, you wear a mask to school. Like, it’s just normal what you do now. I didn’t really feel a difference. I was just happy to see everybody and meet my teachers instead of seeing them on a screen,” Walsh said.

Masks did not seem to be a problem for her classmates.

“If a kid didn’t have the mask cover their nose and mouth, the teacher just might make a gesture and address the whole class instead of singling them out. Nobody complained about masks, nobody made like, weird or rude gestures towards it. No one refused. I had not seen a kid outright refuse to wear one, no one really cared. They were just excited to be back and see the world again,” Walsh said.

Eli Green is a new sixth grader at Thurman White Academy.

“I was just like, wow, it feels good to be back in the classroom,” Green said.

He was virtual for all of his fifth grade year. The hardest part about his week was a challenge new students typically have unrelated to COVID-19.

“I’d say the toughest part is actually knowing which classroom to go to cause the school is pretty big and you need to know what period you’re going to and the classroom and the teacher but once you get used to it, it’s all good,” Green said.

During lunch, Green said the school gives students three options on where to eat: the cafeteria, library or outside. He said he eats outside so he can socially distance himself.

Overall, he said he’s looking forward to the school year, despite COVID-19 safety measures.

“I’d say I feel kind of worried, but also at the same time excited, ’cause I have to be careful of my own safety, but also enjoying the school year,” Green said.

