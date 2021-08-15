Banksy confirms U.K. ‘spraycation’ street art is his

CNN - Regional

By Brooke Taylor, CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Elusive artist Banksy went on a ‘spraycation’ in British coastal towns.

Days of speculation ensued after pieces of Banksy-style street art appeared on the east coast of England, before the news was soon confirmed by the artist himself in a video on his Instagram.

‘A Great British Spraycation’ shows the mysterious artist on a road trip along the coast in an old RV and stopping to leave behind some artwork on various surfaces.

The works include three children near a boat structure with the words “we’re all in the same boat” above them, a seagull diving down upon a construction bin with french fry shaped trash inside, a rat sitting in a beach chair and drinking a cocktail and a group of hermit crabs clamouring to get a shell from another crab carrying a sign reading: ‘Luxury rentals only.”

For those hoping to find out who Banksy is, despite his art being done in broad daylight and on video, viewers of this latest outing are no closer to discovering his true identity.

