Sixers’ Andre Drummond saves 2-year-old son from drowning in pool

CNN - Regional

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A scare at home for one of the newest Philadelphia 76ers players. Andre Drummond saved his son from drowning in a pool.

Drummond shared the terrifying video on Twitter.

You can see the 2-year-old boy hop into the pool. Just moments later, Drummond jumped in with all of his clothes on.

Luckily, the boy was only in there for a couple of seconds and no one was hurt.

Drummond called this every parent’s worst nightmare.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.