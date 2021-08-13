Mother of 5 says man killed in shooting saved teen daughter’s life

CNN - Regional

By Stephon Dingle

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville man is being hailed a hero for giving up his life to save his teenage neighbor.

Dalton Morrow II was gunned down last weekend outside his apartment in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The mother of the teen girl he saved said she’s alive because of his sacrifice.

“I’m always going to remember how playful he was and how much of a kind man he was, especially because he expected nothing in return,” said 13-year-old Laney Jones.

Morrow lived on the second floor in an apartment above Reagan Glasscock on Utah Avenue. Glasscock, mother of Jones and four others, spoke about her neighbor upstairs.

“We’d do grocery shopping, laundry, family dinners, game nights, everything. He was just a single man that lived upstairs and single mom downstairs,” she said.

Late Saturday night, Jones was sitting on the front steps with Morrow, talking. Inside was Glasscock holding her 6-month-old — filling up her bottles — when all of a sudden gunshots rang out.

“I turn around, I was in the kitchen, and my son and daughter are just crawling through the floor saying, ‘he’s being shot, he’s being shot, call 911,” Glasscock recalled.

Just moments before that, Glasscock’s son was taking out the trash when he saw at least two men in a maroon-colored Jeep that had been circling the block — in the parking lot — each with semi-automatic guns.

Jones’ 12-year-old brother came rushing through the back door to try to warn them that the gunman was rushing up the side of the apartment, before he pointed the gun at her head.

“He had a gun in my face (and) as soon as he started firing, Dalton opened the door and pushed me inside,” Jones said. “He was shot in the eye and still tried to run to the left, and he fell and they gunned him down.”

Glasscock recalls hearing at least 15 gunshots, 11 of which riddled Morrow’s body as he laid lifeless in the grass. For her, it was the loss of a mentor to her daughter, and an encouraging presence for this single mother.

“I was pregnant, homeless with all my kids, we lived in a hotel for six weeks — got a job, worked really hard to get here — now I’m terrified to be here,” Glasscock said.

As police investigate — with no real answers or motives — Glasscock wants everyone to know that Morrow was a life-saver and not just another homicide victim.

“He was a good man, he was a really good man,” she said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has not released additional updates in the shooting that happened just after midnight on Aug. 8. Morrow died at the scene.

