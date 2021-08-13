Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates officer-involved shooting at high school

CNN - Regional

By Nahima Shaffer

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — After an officer-involved shooting placed Lithonia High School on lockdown Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

The early investigation shows around 3:00 p.m., school staff members saw two men on campus who were not students. The men were reportedly asked multiple times by the staff to leave the campus.

The GBI says a DeKalb County School Resources Officer then approached the two men while they were sitting in a car in the parking lot.

According to investigators, the driver reversed the car, struck several other vehicles and proceeded to drive towards the officer. The GBI said the officer then fired his weapon at the man’s car.

“The driver drove around the parking lot, not far from the initial shooting location and stopped. The officer approached the vehicle and took the driver into custody.” said the GBI.

A DeKalb County Police Officer arrived and assisted with taking the passenger into custody. A firearm was found inside the car.

According to investigators one man was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries. The GBI said no officers were injured during the incident and no one was injured after being hit by the man’s car.

At this time, the GBI has identified the two men involved and said charges are to be expected.

The GBI said it will continue its independent investigation and once complete will hand it over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

