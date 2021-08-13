Former Idaho Falls councilman’s gun failed while allegedly trying to kill city employee

CNN - Regional

By Eric Grossarth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A former Idaho Falls city councilman is behind bars after allegedly trying to shoot and kill a relative who worked at a city building.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested 64-year-old Gary Bruce Rose Wednesday night at the Idaho Falls City Annex Building on Constitution Way. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Rose allegedly walked into the building just before 5 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the relative’s chest.

Rose said, “Die, motherf*****,” and pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire, according to police reports.

He is now charged with felony aggravated assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, namely murder and felony aggravated battery.

After the gun failed to go off, a scuffle between Rose and the relative followed. During the “wrestling match,” Rose allegedly hit the relative on the head with the gun, causing minor injuries.

The relative and other city employees restrained Rose until the Idaho Falls Police Department could get to the City Annex.

Officers took Rose into custody and, according to court documents, Rose said he intended to kill the relative with the gun and admitted to using the weapon to strike him in the head. The motive behind the failed shooting was not included in court documents.

He made his initial court appearance on Thursday at the Bonneville County Courthouse, where Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard set his bail at $100,000. If Rose posts bond, he must turn over all guns to law enforcement as part of his bail terms.

“The allegations are very much out of character for him,” Rose’s attorney, Curtis Smith, said when asking for a “reasonable” bond amount or potentially house arrest.

Although Rose is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of both charges Rose could be ordered to spend up to 30 years in prison.

Rose was elected to the Idaho Falls City council in 2000. He resigned in September 2002 to work as Ammon’s City administrator. He left that position more than a decade ago.

“Obviously this was a traumatic situation for all involved,” Idaho Falls spokesman Bud Cranor said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Thankfully, our employees and our police department were able to act quickly and respond to defuse the situation. We are very grateful that everyone involved was safe from any serious injury or harm.”

A preliminary hearing for Rose is scheduled for Aug. 25.

