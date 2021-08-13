Farmers works to make sure livestock stay cool in heat wave

CNN - Regional

YAMHILL COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Local farmers are working to make sure their livestock stays cool in the heat wave.

Tabula Rasa Farms use a pond-based irrigation system that’s all about saving and recirculating water. The farm also moves their animals to shadier spots and is even building more. The goal is to give the animals everything they need to stay cool in their natural environment.

“In the heat, we really want our animals to have freedom of choice from shade, sun, food, whatever, as well as cool ponds and fun stuff to get in,” Brett Miller, who is the farm operations manager, said.

Making those puddles and ponds all the more important, pigs don’t sweat, so they need the water for heat regulation.

