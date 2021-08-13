Alabama dad dresses up as T-Rex dinosaur, greets his daughter after her first day of school

CNN - Regional

DELTA, Alabama (WVTM) — An Alabama girl had an unforgettable end to her first day of school in the first grade this week thanks to her dad’s dinosaur surprise at the bus stop.

Justin Bowen put on a full-body Tyrannosaurus rex costume and waited patiently for his daughter, Aria, and her cousin, Marleigh, to step off the bus Tuesday afternoon. As the girls’ feet hit the ground, the T-rex charged, sending the giggling girls running for the house.

Bowen, a hardworking manager of a fast-food restaurant and volunteer firefighter, told WVTM 13’s Rick Karle he loves to see his children smile and he has some experience dressing up in costumes. Bowen plays Smokey The Bear for a community outreach program!

According to Bowen, little Aria called it “the worst day of her life.” He hopes over time his first-grader won’t feel so embarrassed and will one day look back on the epic dad joke and smile.

Until then, dad said he will “come up with something” to top the T-rex at the bus stop.

