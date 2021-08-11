Large pond at Lydgate Beach Park on Kauai closed to swimming due to shark sighting

CNN - Regional

By KITV Web Staff

Kauai, HI (KITV) — Ocean Safety officials on Kauai are advising the public to not swim in the large pond at Lydgate Beach until further notice due to reports of a baby shark that is unable to swim out to sea.

The shark is about 2-foot long, according to officials.

Officials are working on a plan to safely capture and relocate the shark back into the ocean.

For more information, officials said to speak to a Kauai county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.

