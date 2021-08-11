Grand jury finds Salem officer justified in using deadly force

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — On Tuesday a Marion County grand jury unanimously found that Salem Police Officer Nathan Bush was justified in using deadly force against a suspect on July 9.

Salem police said just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call with a suspect reportedly armed with a knife in the 3700 block of June Avenue Northeast. During the investigation, officer Bush shot the suspect, Arcadio Castillo III. Arriving officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

Per protocols for the use of deadly force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office selected Oregon State Police to lead the investigation.

Officer Bush, who has worked for SPD for 4 years, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation as per department protocol.

