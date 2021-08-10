Warrant: Granddaughter found covered in blood when police arrived at Enfield murder scene

CNN - Regional

By WFSB STAFF

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A woman arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in an Enfield apartment on Sunday is being held on a $1 million bond.

Harlee Swols, 22, who was identified as the female victim’s granddaughter, was charged with violation of a protective order after she was located in the apartment.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox gave an update on the investigation around 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

The female victim was identified as Mary Rose Riach, 72. The male victim was identified as James Samuel Bell, 63. Bell was described as Riach’s boyfriend.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to 17B Alden Ave. after receiving a 911 call for a well-being check. A neighbor reportedly heard sounds of a disturbance, police said.

When police arrived, they saw a victim in distress and forced their way into the second-floor apartment. When they got inside, they found both a man and woman suffering from significant injuries.

The man, later identified as Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found with a “large laceration to his neck and stab wounds on his arms and back,” the arrest warrant said.

Riach was transported to Baystate Hospital where she died.

The family released a statement on Monday saying “They were just a couple enjoying their golden years. They loved spending time with family, beach trips, and going camping. They had the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever known, and they did not deserve this.”

Officers also found Swols inside the apartment, covered in water and blood. They also heard the shower running.

She faced a judge on Monday.

An arrest warrant said Swols had wounds to both hands.

“Swols had blood all over her clothes and was showing no emotion at all when I first contacted her,” the arrest warrant said.

She was handcuffed at the scene and was taken into custody.

Investigators said they had several conversations with Swols after her arrest.

She was the subject of a prior incident that led to the full protective order.

“It was in relation to an earlier dispute with the parties, that having occurred on July 7, 2021, at that same address,” Fox explained. “We characterized that as a family disturbance at a misdemeanor level.”

Records show she had previous misdemeanor charges of assaulting elderly and breach of peace.

Fox said they spent the night going through the apartment after a search warrant was obtained.

Swols was held on a $1 million bond after appearing in Enfield Superior Court on Monday.

A judge ordered a mental health watch.

Swols is expected to appear in court again on Aug. 26.

State police, along with the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office, assisted with the investigation.

“The work at the scene is primarily forensic in nature,” Fox said.

A canvass of the neighborhood was done to look for witnesses, surveillance video, or other information that may be relevant.

Police remained on the scene into the early morning hours of Monday.

They said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine if further charges will be filed.

“At this point in an effort to ensure the integrity of the investigation, I can’t comment on the manner of death,” Fox said.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Enfield police.

“We certainly welcome if anyone knows anything or heard anything or [has] surveillance video, they’re welcome to contact the Enfield Police Department,” Fox said.

Alden Avenue remained closed Monday morning at Lincoln, Church, Windsor, and White streets. Drivers and residents were asked to avoid the area.

