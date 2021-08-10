Police hunt for shooters after gunfire for memorial to slain toddler

CNN - Regional

By Gerry May

MINDEN, LA (KTBS) — A Minden Police Department investigator was back on Woods Street, scouring the area for any remaining pieces of evidence from a terrifying shooting on a crowd of mourners Saturday night. It appeared to be the latest in a series of shootings centered around an ongoing feud.

Dozens of shell casings littered the area after gunmen opened fire where a big crowd had gathered for a memorial for a toddler who was shot and killed two weeks ago.

Investigators say as many as 50 shots were fired in the area of the memorial. It was at the home of the little victim’s great grandfather, Albert Taylor, Jr., where about a hundred friends and relatives of the young victim gathered to celebrate his life that was cut short.

“And I just thank the Lord that nobody (got) killed because with all of the shooting and everything,” Taylor said. “It’s amazing how great God just put His arms around everybody and kept them from getting killed.”

One woman was hit in the leg but is expected to survive. Taylor says she’s the stepdaughter of his son, who is in her 20’s.

Aldravion Taylor, 3, was shot and killed two weeks ago on Plum Street, when shots were fired into his home.

Investigators have told KTBS 3 News, that shooting appeared to be in retaliation for a deadly shooting that happened just hours earlier in Arcadia.

Taylor made this plea.

“I wish they’d just go ahead and put the guns away and stop all the shooting. And try to come together and be friends instead of being in all this violence,” he said.

Minden Mayor Terry Gardner says authorities are working “day and night” to find Saturday night’s shooters.

“The mayor’s office, as well as the chief of police — we’re working very closely with citizens and informants to find out where the shooters came from. We want our city to stay safe and we want everybody to feel at home here,” Gardner said. “Minden is a safe city where everybody can walk up and down the sidewalk and feel safe in their homes and their yards and their parks to play in. This is just a small little outbreak we’re having. And we’ll get it under control shortly.”

Authorities made arrests for the previous shootings. Last Friday, police arrested Jacorein Richardson, 19, of Bossier City, for Taylor’s death. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say he’s related to the Demarion Richardson, 19, who was shot and killed in Arcadia.

Shamichael Murphy, 24, of Arcadia, is charged in Richardson’s death. Investigators say he had been involved in an ongoing feud with Richardson for weeks leading up to the shooting.

Jamarcus Abbott, 23, was also arrested July 29, for simple battery and obstruction of justice. And on Monday, David Abbott was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

