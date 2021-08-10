Mother says bedridden son neglected at nursing home

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Victory

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 24-year-old Chicago man survived a random act of violence, but despite being given a second chance, his mother said the facility that is supposed to be helping her son recover is failing him.

As Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports, her allegations come with picture proof. Some of the images are hard to see.

Arshontie Glass started out as a baby with a beat.

“In the carseat, listening to the music in the car, just vibing,” recalled mom Alisha Hall, smiling.

Her son blossomed into a praise dancer, moving and grooving at church and beyond.

“When he got off work [as a security guard], he’d come home and he’d do his routine. Like, ‘Ain’t you tired, Shontie?’ He just wants to dance. Every day that boy was dancing,” said Hall.

In May 2020, random gunfire left Glass with five bullet wounds, bedridden and on a ventilator. It was his 23rd birthday. He’d been on the way to the gas station that morning for a quick errand.

“Our lives have changed ever since that moment,” said Hall.

15 months later, Glass is in recovery at a nursing home called Warren Barr South Loop.

“He’s moving limbs now. He smiles. He knows my voice,” said Hall, who adds that her son is finally starting to breathe on his own for a bit.

Yet she worries Glass’s progress is being stalled by what she called unacceptable treatment inside Warren Barr South Loop. The worst thing she says she’s seen?

“Walking in and seeing my son laying in his own feces,” Hall said.

She shared a picture with CBS 2 that shows severely overgrown toenails and a video of Glass’s bandages soaked.

“All of what he’s already going through with gunshot wounds and he still has to go through this?” said Hall. “You don’t treat dogs like this.”

She said she wanted to come forward to “expose Warren Barr.”

In an email, Warren Barr South Loop called the allegations “false and very unfortunate.”

But a state investigation from June says the opposite.

A publicly available report from the Illinois Department of Public Health confirms multiple issues with the daily care of multiple Warren Barr South Loop residents. Examples listed include instances of underwear “saturated with diarrhea,” “pressure relief boots which were heavily soiled with dead skin and scabs,” and a beard that “was long and unkempt.”

Inspectors even noted a failure “to provide adequate nutrition” for two residents.

“I was so glad that the state saw what I had been seeing,” said Hall whose goal now is to get her son out of Warren Barr and into a new facility.

She identified a place she’d like to relocate her son but paperwork is slowing down the process. Regardless, she won’t stop making moves while her dancer can’t.

Warren Barr South Loop issued the following statement:

“These allegations are false and very unfortunate, as they do not reflect the good and selfless care our team members provide each day. We continue to be proud of our healthcare workers and their contribution to the long term care community. As always, the care and safety of our residents is our top priority.”

Despite calling the allegations false, Warren Barr South Loop promised the state it would work on care issues. Publicly available documents show the nursing home conducted in-service trainings about hygiene, grooming, nutrition and more last month.

Chicago Police said they have no updates on Glass’s case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.