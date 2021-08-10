Martial arts expert weighs in on woman attacked at gas station

CNN - Regional

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, ALA. (WALA) — A terrifying attack caught on camera at a Mobile gas station has a lot of people in shock.

A man tries to rob a woman and steal her car in broad daylight. It happened at the Chevron on Azalea Rd and Michael Blvd.

The video was posted on Facebook Sunday and has now been shared more than 11,000 times.

You can see the woman pull up and when she begins to head inside, Mobile police say 28-year-old Brandon Young attacked her and slammed her to the ground.

Local martial arts expert, Burton Webb said, just because it’s broad daylight, doesn’t mean you’re safe and you should always be aware of your surroundings.

Webb said, “When we’re at gas stations, when we pull up, keep your door locked. Get off your phone. Get your card out. Look!”

He also said if you can, run for help.

“I would bee line into the store, get around as many people as I possibly can. Somebody coming after your purse, phone, your car, all of those things can be replaced. You can’t,” said Webb.

Plus, he added that if you’re being attacked, throw an elbow, a knee or any strike to the face or eye and do it quickly.

