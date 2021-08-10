Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field

CNN - Regional

By ABC7.com staff

LOS ANGELES, CA (KABC) — Yes the Dodgers and Angels were playing, but it was a ballgirl who stole the show on Sunday.

A fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium during the game and managed to evade a half-dozen Dodgers security personnel, sprinting and weaving half the length of the field, and even hurdling over one guard.

But as he approached the stands, a ballgirl stepped up into his path. She grabbed the running man by the side, throwing him off-balance enough that his momentum sent him tumbling head first over the wall.

The Dodgers won the game, 8-2, but that play may have been the highlight of the game.

