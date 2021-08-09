Street race kills 2

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double fatal car accident that happened during a street race on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Police say it happened near 60th and Hampton around 4:41 p.m.

Two vehicles were racing at a high rate of speed when one car collided with another car that was making a turn. The car that was turning was not associated with the street race.

The occupants of the turning vehicle, two 22-year-old Milwaukee men, were both killed.

One of the racing vehicles collided with a parked vehicle, and another vehicle fled the scene.

The driver of the racing vehicle that struck the turning vehicle, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and later arrested.

The driver of the other racing vehicle that hit a parked car and another vehicle, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was also arrested.

Witnesses who live nearby said it’s a common sight at that intersection officials with the coalition for Safe Driving MKE said they’re working for change.

“We got the window, it looks right at the intersection here and I saw the cars come through, we heard the crash and my dad and I ran out to just see if there was any way that we could help,” said Mt. Lebanon Lutheran Church School Pastor Paul Krueger.

He said he was on scene moments after the crash you see here happened.

Safe driving advocates said it’s the latest example of the problem they’re working to solve.

“Deaths like this affects so many lives on the two families. The two individuals who are arrested. Lord knows what they’re going to be charged with. But obviously, their lives are ruined by some behavior that’s really not acceptable,” said Coalition for Safe Driving MKE Member Steve O’Connell.

He said with funds coming from the city’s federal COVID-19 relief package, they’re hoping to re-engineer roads like Hampton, where he says wide passing lanes make way for high-speed incidents like these.

“How are we going to either start to calm the streets by changing the traffic patterns or do we begin to put things out there that basically eliminate that passing lane,” asked O’Connell.

The other aspect O’Connell called for was community enforcement, perhaps from individual family’s taking away the keys of known reckless drivers.

Krueger said it’s something that needs to be addressed as a community.

“So that’s a problem that we have in our city, and it’s something that, like we as a city as a community and neighborhood we need to pull together and just take some ownership,” said Krueger.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.