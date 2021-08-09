Event raises money for 7-yo who died of cancer

CNN - Regional

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Sunday marked a day of family fun for a good cause.

The Des Moines Soccer Club held its Family Fun Day at the Water Works Soccer Complex and helped raise funds for Wyatt Halverson Hugs with a dunk tank, inflatables, a DJ and raffles.

At age 7, doctors diagnosed Wyatt with brain cancer which he later died from.

His dad set up the charity to help other families dealing with serious childhood illness.

“We went through a lot with my son, you know? Families have to go up to Mayo splitting up one stop and working and all the struggles you have. This means a lot because it’s going to help another family going through the exact same thing that we did,” said Ryan Halverson, Wyatt’s dad.

Ryan Halverson said Wyatt had a huge heart and always made sure to make other kids feel welcome. He wants to pass that on to others.

