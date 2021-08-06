Skeletal remains found at home

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Transylvania County authorities are investigating after human remains were found at a home on Parkway Road.

Transylvania County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the home Thursday in reference to a possible unattended death.

Deputies said the body was extremely decomposed and was primarily skeletal remains.

Authorities said there does not appear to be any signs of foul play. However, the remains will to be sent for an autopsy to determine exact cause of death.

“The remains were located by an estranged family member when they went to the property to check on the owner of the property. Based on information gathered on the scene, it appears that the individual has been deceased for over a year,” Lt. Matthew C. Owen said in a news release.

The decedent’s name will not be released until a positive identification can be made.

