Many Texas parents choosing to homeschool amid continued concerns over COVID-19

By Kennedi Walker

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — As the school year kicks off many families are deciding to homeschool their children because of the growing concern of the coronavirus.

Jillian Glawson was one of thousands of Texas parents who turned to homeschool because COVID-19.

“I mean it’s still there, just the unknown of what it could do,” Glawson said.

Glawson is a stay-at-home mom. She says she and her kids enjoy homeschooling and she has no plans on sending them back to public school until the delta variant is under control.

“The more that we are exposed to all of the good things that the homeschool environment community has brought into our family life it’s just something we really don’t want to give up,” Glawson said.

According to the Texas Home School Coalition, more than 90% of Texas parents who signed their kids up last year have the same mentality and are re-enrolling this year. And last week more than 1,200 calls were placed inquiring about homeschooling – the most in its history.

Jeremy Newman from THSC says he thinks that number will continue to climb as long as the pandemic sticks around.

“People are concerned about sending their kids to school,” Newman said. “They’re concerned about the possibility of new restrictions that happened last year are coming back and they don’t want the uncertainty.”

