Iowa teen will help send feminine hygiene products to Kenya

By Lauren Johnson

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — Alyssa Makena will be heading to Kenya next week to deliver women’s hygiene product kits to girls in a few different area schools.

Alyssa was born in Kenya and immigrated to the U.S. when she was 8 years old.

The Teti Project, her initiative, came to her as many school-age girls aren’t able to go to attend their classes when they’re on their menstrual cycle.

She has raised more than $950 through go fund me for this project and this will provide three to four years’ worth of kits.

“It’s deeply rooted in the fact that as a Kenyan woman and as a Kenyan girl, going into this world, I think it’s really important to provide those types of resources and to make sure that young girls have a future that isn’t restrained by something they can’t control,” Makena said.

Along with delivering these kits, she will provide education on women’s health to the nearly 200 girls that will benefit from this project.

