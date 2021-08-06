5 children killed in St. Louis fire

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

ST. LOUIS (KCTV) — Five children were killed in an overnight fire in East St. Louis.

The fire broke out at an apartment building at 29th and State streets before 3 a.m. Friday. Fire officials told News 4 the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two children found inside of a bedroom were pronounced dead. Three children who were found on the floor in the kitchen area were pronounced dead after being taken out of the building. The children are between 2 and 9 years old.

“They are blameless in this. They’re just kids. It’s tough,” East St. Louis Assist. Fire Chief George McClellan said.

McClellan said the mother of the children left the home to go get another adult. He said the mother tried to go back into the house several times to rescue the children.

Multiple families lived in the building at the time the fire broke out. All of the children are from the same family.

