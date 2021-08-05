Vigil held for 13-year-old killed by teenage boyfriend in north St. Louis County

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Loved ones were in Dellwood Wednesday night, holding a vigil for 13-year-old Nevaeh Smallwood. Her 15-year-old boyfriend is accused of shooting her to death Tuesday.

At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court for a reports of a person shot. When they arrived, Smallwood was found dead. Now, just a day later, instead of preparing to send Smallwood back to school, they are preparing for her funeral.

“I’m really fed up with it. This has really hit home and I’m devastated,” said Smallwood’s aunt Princess Portis. “I really wish that these young men and women would put the guns down. They mean us no good. If you’re not hunting for food, we don’t need them. If you’re not protecting yourself, we don’t need them.”

Smallwood’s boyfriend is in custody, but police haven’t identified him at this point.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.