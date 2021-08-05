Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks for vehicle in missing Summer Wells case

CNN - Regional

By Marshall Benson

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced an update on Wednesday in their investigation for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells from Hawkins County.

TBI said the search “remains active and ongoing.” They added that their agency and detectives are searching for a 1998-2000 maroon/red Toyota Tacoma with a truck bed ladder rack and white buckets.

Summer was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on June 15th at her home on Ben Hill Road in a remote area of Hawkins County.

TBI stated this vehicle information matches the description of a truck seen in the Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road areas where Wells was last seen.

The investigation also announced the photo circulating online of what the truck may look like along with claims that the vehicle was located are not accurate.

TBI added that they have no asked for the assistance from any private citizen in their search for missing Summer Wells.

The bureau said the cannot share all specifics about the investigation while it is ongoing.

