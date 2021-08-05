Sergeant terminated after video shows him kicking woman in the head

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department concluded their investigation into a video that recently surfaced on Twitter showing an Atlanta Police sergeant kicking a woman in her head.

APD says Chief Rodney Bryant has reviewed the video and determined the actions of the sergeant “appear to be unacceptable.” The statement goes on to say the department is also concerned with the “apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident.”

APD relieved Sergeant Mark Theodule and Officer Bridget Citizen from duty, and placed the Sgt. Theodule on unpaid suspension before terminating him Monday, August 2.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards performed an expedited investigation into the actions of all officers on scene. APD released the following statement on the incident:

“The actions of those in the video appear to fall outside our standards and training. However, it is important for the Office of Professional Standards to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident. Chief Bryant will monitor the progress of this expedited investigation and review the findings to determine the proper course of action.”

Sgt. Theodule was terminated for actions violating department policies and for acting outside of APD standards and training.

Officer Citizen was found to have not violated the APD’s Duty to Intervene policy, and has since returned to full-duty status. Reports say she brought the incident to the attention of a supervisor shortly after it occured.

Attorney Gerald A. Griggs released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“On behalf of my client Ashley Cooley, we are encouraged by the decision made by Atlanta Police Department’s Command Staff to terminate the Officer. Further, we are hopeful that this is a step in the right direction for full justice and accountability in the police brutality case for Ms. Cooley. We continue to demand the immediate charging of Sgt. Theodule for his assault against Ms. Cooley by Fulton County Prosecutors. Ms. Cooley is still recuperating from her injuries and is surround by the support of her family & friends, but plans to pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

