Dentist accused of billing Medicaid for services he didn’t perform

<i>CT Department of Criminal Justice via WFSB</i><br/>Investigators charged Christian O'Connor
By Andrew Masse

    NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Hamden man accused of defrauding Medicaid was taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators charged Christian O’Connor, 53, of Hamden with first degree larceny by defrauding a public community and health insurance fraud.

Between July of 2016 and March of this year, O’Connor, a dentist based out of North Haven, allegedly billed Medicaid $200,484.62 for services he didn’t even perform.

The claims O’Connor provided the Department of Social Services contained, what were described as, false, incomplete, deceptive, or misleading information.

O’Connor was released on a $100,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court in mid-August.

