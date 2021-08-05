Being unvaccinated is ‘largest regret of my life’ says hospitalized man

CNN - Regional

By Abby Dodge

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Just over 48% of eligible Missourians are completely vaccinated against Covid-19. In the last two weeks, 17 Kansas City Covid-19 patients died.

Michael Heene said he thought he’d be one of them.

“I haven’t had more than two or three hours of sleep,” said Heene over Zoom while sitting in his hospital bed. “I’ve lost 30 pounds. I’ve degenerated. I feel like I’m decomposing.”

Heene’s Covid-19 diagnosis came on July 5 after a family trip to Truman Lake for the holiday weekend. Heene spent days alone in his River Market home trying to beat Covid with Tylenol and cold showers.

“I fought that,” he said. “I did that nonstop for 10 days. I didn’t know what to do.”

Eventually, the 41-year-old called 911 and first responders took him to a hospital nearby. Heene said the staff sent him home because his oxygen levels were good enough.

His symptoms kept getting worse, so he traveled out to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.

“These guys have been amazing,” said Heene. “They saved my life.”

Heene has quite the road ahead of him. He’s facing the possibility of surgery on his left lung.

“It’s like we’re all in a virus casino rolling the dice,” said Heene.

He said he now realizes the odds were stacked against him without a vaccine.

“It will be the largest regret of my life, absolutely,” he said. “The thing about Covid is you get sick ,and then you’re getting more sick and more sick. You just don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

When asked what he would tell himself ahead of catching Covid, Heene replied only with actions.

“I’d grab him and take him down to the hospital to get shots,” he said.

Heene hopes by sharing his story he can encourage others to take a closer look at their choices throughout the pandemic.

“I want to give people real information and I want to show them the real stuff. And, you guys can make your own choices but listen: you are not free of the consequences of your choices. Be smart,” He said. “I hope I’m saving lives, I really do.”

While Heene continues to lay in a hospital bed hoping to improve, he’s developed a new view of his life.

“Order that dessert,” he said. “Buy that sports car. Go on that vacation. Because I didn’t think this was going to happen to me and I almost died. I bought my dream car from my death bed. It’s being delivered.”

Heene said he plans to do a burnout in his new car to celebrate beating Covid when the time comes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.