Police arrest suspect accused of slashing a 7/11 clerk’s throat

By ALEXANDRIA ADAMS, ZACH GILCHRIEST

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police have arrested the suspect accused of slashing a store clerk’s throat in Green Hills early Tuesday morning.

Police say 43-year-old John L. Walker Jr. attacked the clerk at the 7/11 on Hillsboro Pike while the clerk was sitting outside the store.

Police said Walker approached the clerk and began making homophobic remarks toward him before he pulled out a knife and slashed the clerk’s throat and stabbed his torso and arms.

The clerk is currently in the hospital in critical, but non-life-threatening condition, according to police. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Walker is now charged with attempted homicide.

