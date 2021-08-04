Organizers announce dates for this year’s Hartford Pride festivities

CNN - Regional

By ANDREW MASSE

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — City officials revealed some details regarding this year’s Pride celebration.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced that this year’s event will be held from September 6-11 in Bushnell Park.

A variety of events and activities will be held throughout the week, culminating in the Pride Festival and Concert on September 11.

The Pride event is part of the city’s Summer in the City event series.

City officials and Hartford Pride organizers will discuss additional details pertaining to this year’s event at 10 Wednesday morning in Bushnell Park.

