Metro PD: Gunman dead, 3 injured in shooting at Antioch Smile Direct Club

By ZACH GILCHRIEST, SYDNEY WARICK

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police said three people were shot inside a Smile Direct Club facility on Antioch Pike Tuesday morning and the alleged gunman was shot and killed by Metro Police officers.

Metro Police tell News4 a dayshift employee walked into the facility on Antioch Pike just before 6 a.m. during the shift change and, for an unknown reason, opened fire.

Metro Police identified the three people were who shot inside Direct Smile Club. Security guard Johnny Hardin, 46, is in critical condition while security guard Carlton Watson, 66, is in stable condition. The security guards were employed by Allied Universal Security. Smile Direct manager Thomas Abbott, 54, has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Antonio D. King, 22, of Nashville. The officers involved in the shooting were Dylan Ramos and Cherelle Kinchoe, both relatively new to the police force.

King’s family released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the shooting.

“To the Davidson, Antioch Community

“The heart of our family is broken at the news of the shooting at Smile Direct Club. For the families impacted by the shooting we cry and pray with you. For those who were injured and frightened by the event we empathize with you and pray for you. When we saw we are praying for you, it is not cliché, it is heartfelt.

“Antonio King was a quiet, caring, fun loving, and hardworking young man, the actions of this tragic event do not display the true character of Antonio. The reality of his mental illness has taken us by surprise, unfortunately the signs of the severity of the illness were not evident to those of who were with him daily. It is important for us as a community to be aware of how mental illness can manifest itself in our loved ones and friends. In the days that we live in where it is easy to shame, belittle, berate, and criticize others without knowledge of how they struggle daily. We must find compassion and be starkly aware of the need for life giving intervention that builds each individual in our community.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured and everyone else who was involved, as we mourn the loss of Antonio.

– From the family of Antonio D. King”

Police say as the officers were responding, the shooter left the building and was stopped by officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.

That’s when police say the suspect pointed a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at officers.

Officers reportedly ordered the man to drop the gun and was shot by police at the intersection.

According to a TBI background check, the only blemish on King’s record was a driving without a license citation in 2018. Court records show that charge was later dismissed.

Metro Police say officers rendered aid to the suspect at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Metro Police said King worked at the Smile Direct Club facility from late 2019 to 2020 and recently started working there again in June 2021.

Smile Direct Club told News4 they’re working with police investigating the shooting.

Metro Police say counseling for those involved in this shooting will be provided.

The TBI will be taking over the investigation from Metro Police.

