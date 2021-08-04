Garth Brooks concert-goers will have to wear masks in certain areas, Arrowhead announces

CNN - Regional

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Those attending this weekend’s Garth Brooks concert will be required to wear a face covering in certain areas—including enclosed public areas— regardless of their vaccination status, Arrowhead Stadium officials announced Wednesday.

The venue said the policy brings the event in accordance with the city’s mask mandate that went into effect on Monday. The Saturday evening concert will also host a walk-up vaccination event in the parking lots outside of the stadium from 3 to 7 p.m. for concert-goers to get vaccinated if they want.

The announcement reads, in part:

All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.

