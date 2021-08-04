Broadway’s 1st post-pandemic play opens for previews

CNN - Regional

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WABC) — This is a huge day for New York City.

There is a play opening on Broadway tonight for previews, the first one in a year and a half, as more venues require proof of vaccination for entry.

In fact, New York City is now going to mandate adults show their vaccine passes to get into restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues starting August 16, with full enforcement by September 13.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York is the first in the country to do this.

It is a way to keep people safe and encourage more people to get vaccinated. But it’s also controversial.

“I have mixed emotions,” said one tourist.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we’re not allowed inside or allowed to see a movie because we don’t want the vaccine,” said another.

“The only way to guarantee you or anybody that’s it’s going to be ok to come into my restaurant is if we do this,” said one of the owners of Tavern on the Green.

“I don’t know if you know, Mr. DeBlasio, but they’re selling fake cards. So I don’t know what that’s going to prove,” said the owner of Mangia Restaurant.

But Broadway is on board.

And tonight, Pass Over, a new play dealing with issues of race and police brutality, opens for previews at the August Wilson Theater.

Guests over 16 have to prove they are vaccinated. Children can show proof of a recent negative COVID test.

The show is going to end with a free block party outside, on 52nd Street, to celebrate the return of Broadway.

