Reddit post leads to Good Samaritan helping resident locate lost parrot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers continue to follow the words of Mister Rogers and help their neighbors.

That’s exactly what happened in Mt. Washington when someone was searching for a lost pet parrot.

The person posted on Reddit that they had lost their parrot but then located it high up in a tree.

The issue? They needed someone with a large ladder to help get the parrot out of the tree.

So, a Good Samaritan volunteered to come help get the parrot.

The parrot’s owner then posted a video of them being reunited and said they’re happy he’s back home.

