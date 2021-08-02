Short on blood, Red Cross offering music festival tickets as donation incentives

CNN - Regional

By Michelle Mackonochie

North Carolina (WRAL, WRAL DT) — The American Red Cross says they need your help.

They need blood, badly. There is a severe shortage in our country and they’re trying to do everything they can to turn it around.

Trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries are depleting the country’s blood supply, which is why communications officer Cally Edwards says they’re offering a new incentive to try and get people in their chairs to donate.

“This year in particular, we have a severe blood shortage,” Edwards said.

The Red Cross is offering chance to win a VIP trip for two to the sold-out Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. All you have to do is show up and donate between now and August 15th.

“We’re hoping that this VIP experience draw will really help some donors feel motivated to come in and celebrate with us,” Edwards said.

Donors like Johnny Gonzales say it’s an incentive that may work.

“Hey, if you haven’t done it before, you might want to do it with the Bonnaroo thing,” he said.

Gonzales has been donating blood since he was in high school. And even though he’s not donating just for Bonnaroo, he thinks it will certainly help draw in more people.

“I attend Firefly Music Festival every year, so the fact that there is a Bonnaroo incentive, it’s really cool,” he said. “If there just so happens to be an incentive, I will definitely do it”

But even if you’re not a music festival goer, donating blood is rewarding because you are potentially saving or improving someone’s life.

“The reason why they’re donating is because they know they’re helping someone,” Edwards said.

This is not the first time the American Red Cross has done an incentive like this. Edwards says they also do giveaways for the Super Bowl, as well. Additionally, those who come to give throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music.

